Eric Bieniemy finally took on an offensive coordinator position with the Washington Commanders that allowed him to call the plays. However, it was a short stint as the franchise opted to let him go after hiring a new head coach. There were rumors he'd return to the Kansas City Chiefs. But it sounds like he'll be coaching college football with the UCLA Bruins.
After Chip Kelly took the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State, UCLA football hired DeShaun Foster as its new head coach. As a result, Foster is hiring Bieniemy as an associate head coach and offensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel.
“Former Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is finalizing a two-year deal to join UCLA's staff as its Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator, sources tell ESPN’s [Pete Thamel] and me.”
Shortly after the hire, a statement from Eric Bieniemy was shared about being hired by UCLA football. Southern California is where he grew up and went to school. He also played some of his NFL career with the then San Diego Chargers. So, this makes this hire a full circle move for Bieniemy.
“‘Southern California,' new UCLA Associate Head Coach/OC Eric Bieniemy wrote in an email Saturday. ‘I attended high school there. I started my career in the league here (with the Chargers). It's obviously great to be back with the Bruins, where I was previously employed.”
Eric Bieniemy first coached at UCLA football back in 2003 when he was hired as a running backs coach. He spent the 2003-2005 seasons with the Bruins and eventually took on a recruiting coordinator role in 2005.
Maybe this is the start of a new journey for Bieniemy. NFL teams weren't too keen on hiring him as a head coach. But maybe garnering some experience in the collegiate level will change that. Or, maybe Eric Bieniemy ends up staying at the college level for the rest of his career. Either way, he seems to be in a good spot right now with plenty of opportunities potentially opening up down the road.