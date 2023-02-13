JuJu Smith-Schuster is now a Super Bowl champion. Not only that but his pocket also got fatter by $1 million after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 Sunday night to the tune of a 38-35 score.

While getting interviewed following the game, JuJu Smith-Schuster was informed that he just unlocked a treasure chest with a million dollars inside it, and his reaction was just as great as you would expect it to be.

"You had to play at least half the offensive snaps and the Chiefs had to win. Check, check, and a big check for a million." JuJu Smith-Schuster finding out on live TV that he just earned a $1 million bonus 💰🔥pic.twitter.com/X0pu1JocB9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 13, 2023

JuJu Smith-Schuster entered Super Bowl 57 having already pocketed a separate $1 million bonus when he finished the 2022 NFL regular season with at least 65 receptions and at least 900 receiving yards and with the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship. Then in Super Bowl 57, he was able to clear at least 50 percent of the snaps and help the Chiefs win the Vince Lombardi Trophy to score yet another million-dollar check.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had his moments in the game versus the Eagles, finishing behind tight end Travis Kelce with 53 receiving yards on seven receptions and nine total targets. Back in the regular season, the former USC Trojans star racked up 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 78 receptions and 101 targets.

The 26-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the Chiefs back in last year’s free agency, signing a one-year deal worth $3.76 million deal with the team after spending the first five years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Words can’t explain this moment! SUPER BOWL CHAMP!! pic.twitter.com/wroj5HQy0P — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 13, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Smith-Schuster would return to the Chiefs after his current contract expires, but it’s not hard to imagine the wide receiver giving it another go with Kansas City.