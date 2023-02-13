Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have done it. They are once again the kings of the football world by toppling Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 down in Glendale to the tune of a 38-35 score.

And with that, all the stars, including the biggest in the NBA, are coming out to give their praises for Patrick Mahomes and company.

Although he saw his sporting brethren in Philly lose to the Chiefs, Philadelphia 76ers superstar guard James Harden dropped a truth bomb about how terrifying Patrick Mahomes is for the rest of the NFL. “Mahomes no where near done that’s the scary part! Good game,” Harden tweeted.

Some more reactions here from other NBA stars/players:

Anotha one for Mahomes! /// — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 13, 2023

MVPat on his way 🐐 — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) February 13, 2023

Pain. — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 13, 2023

it was always KC by 3 — Mark Williams (@MarkWi1liams) February 13, 2023

Mahomeville — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) February 13, 2023

The great Patty Mahomes — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 13, 2023

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James witnessed Super Bowl 57 live also gave a shoutout to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“My brother @tkelce CONGRATS!!!!!! 💍💍🙏🏾🫡✊🏾👑,” The King posted on Twitter shortly after the conclusion of Super Bowl 57.

At the same time, LeBron also shared his opinion about the controversial penalty call near the end of the contest: “His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion”

Kevin Durant, who just arrived in the desert via a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, shared his thoughts about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs: “No lie, one of the greatest football seasons I’ve followed. Congrats to the Chiefs on that bowl, can’t ever count them boys out! 15 is beyond special!!!,”