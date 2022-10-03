JuJu Smith-Schuster shades Steelers coaches while praising Chiefs’ Andy Reid

JuJu Smith-Schuster is enjoying life in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. A report aired during the recent Chiefs-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football game in reference to Smith-Schuster’s thoughts on playing under Andy Reid compared to playing in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, per LaVar Leap on Twitter.

“JuJu Smith-Schuster told me this week it is awesome to have an offensive-minded coach in Andy Reid,” an NFL reporter said during the game. “He has learned more in these last few months in Kansas City than he did in all five years in Pittsburgh.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster clearly believes in Andy Reid’s method of coaching. His statements certainly made it seem as if he is glad to be out of Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs wide receiver elaborated on his Reid praise.

“He (Smith-Schuster) said Reid makes you see the whole field. He answers the ‘why?’ He gets you to understand how to read defenses. And he said one of the coolest things Reid does before every game, he says, ‘Just let your personality out.’ He said there’s nothing better that a coach can say.”

There is no denying that JuJu Smith-Schuster always featured star potential. However, it never quite came to fruition with the Steelers. Perhaps he is in store for his best season yet with Patrick Mahomes throwing him passes.

The Chiefs ultimately earned a win on Sunday night, improving their record to 3-1 on the season. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kansas City will look to continue rolling next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.