Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes backed his former offensive coordinator, now-Washington Commanders coordinator Eric Bieniemy, amid reports of concerns about his coaching style.

“EB is going to be harsh on you,” Mahomes said. “He's going to really try to get the best out of you every single day. He's going to hold you accountable whenever you don't want to hold yourself accountable. And it made me a better player.”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday some his offensive players “struggle with certain things” Bieniemy has been doing.

“I think what he said that was the biggest thing that he's your No. 1 supporter, though,” Mahomes said. “He will go to war with you just like any other guy on your team. And you've got to know that.”

Bieniemy served as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for each of Mahomes' first five seasons. Kansas City reached the Super Bowl three times, won two of those games and hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of those years.

Mahomes was twice named Most Valuable Player, including last season.

According to NBC Sports, Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel is not concerned with Bieniemy's style.

“He's a tough coach but nothing I'm not used to — it's like a college environment,” Samuel said. “When you've got a coach like that that's being tough and hard on you, he wants the best out of you. He's not doing it for ego purpose or his own benefit, he wants the best out of you.”

The Commanders have not had a franchise winning season since 2016. Mahomes said Bieniemy's coaching style will make sense when the team wins more games.

“…there's a reason to why he's coaching you the way that he's coaching you and that he loves you,” Mahomes said. “I mean, he loves every guy that he coaches. And you see that with the guys that have come out and said stuff about him — Jamaal Charles, Adrian Peterson, (former Chiefs receiver) Tyreek (Hill). They understand that he loves you and he's going to try to get the best out of you every single day.”