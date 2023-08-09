Reports began to surface out of Washington Commanders training camp on Tuesday that players were complaining to Ron Rivera about the intensity with which Eric Bieniemy was coaching with. It now sounds like Ron Rivera is shutting any of these concerns down, putting a lot of the blame on himself, reports ESPN's John Keim.

“I put my foot in my mouth. What I said wasn't as clear as it needed to be. Everybody, in my opinion, made more than needs to be made of it. The results are what you look for on the field; the last couple days have been outstanding.”

Ron Rivera emphasizes that he shouldn't have said anything about Eric Bieniemy and that the product he has seen at Commanders training camp as of late has been outstanding. This is great news for Commanders fans, as it would not be a good sign to have professional athletes seriously complaining about being coached hard.

After these original reports came out, a lot of defense of Bieniemy began to surface across social media, including from his former star player Tyreek Hill. Hill tweeted that Bieniemy is one of the best coaches that he has ever had and players need to just accept the way he leads, regardless of if it pushes them passed their comfort zones.

Stay tuned to any more updates out of Commanders training camp in regards to the coaching staff. The hope out of Washington is that there won't be any more news of players feeling like they are being coached too hard.