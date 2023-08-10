Washington Commanders new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is seeing his name tossed around in headlines surrounding his tough coaching style. His head coach Ron Rivera made some comments on it and then backtracked them, and now former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is chiming in on the debate.

“Did the Commanders do ANY research on [Eric] Bieniemy before they hired him? Did they talk to ANY [Kansas City] Chiefs or [Minnesota] Vikings players or coaches? He didn’t just suddenly become an intense and demanding coach. That’s been his M.O. forever and it’s been successful. It shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Tony Dungy wonders aloud if the Commanders did any research on Eric Bieniemy given the fact that it is apparently well known Bieniemy has a demanding coaching style. Dungy ponders if anybody from the Vikings or Chiefs were spoken to about Bieniemy by the Commanders, as Bieniemy coached for both teams and found success with both organizations.

It is definitely a prudent question from Dungy and one that reflects upon the dysfunction that has riddled the Commanders franchise for decades. There is finally a new owner in town, but it will undoubtedly take some time to rid the organization from the stink of the Dan Snyder era. Allowing Bieniemy to expect greatness out of his players is one way to do that.

Stay tuned into any more updates out of Commanders training camp in regards to Eric Bieniemy and the way he coaches. If his players actually think he coaches too hard, then it is unlikely that they are cut out to be professional football players anyway.