Patrick Mahomes has eclipsed Tom Brady in some pretty impressive categories at a young age.

With the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, Patrick Mahomes captured his third title before turning 30 years of age. That feat matches Tom Brady, but the comparison between Mahomes and Brady tilts heavily towards the Chiefs signal caller in several other significant categories.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday, his third time winning the award and eclipsing Brady's two before hitting the age of 30, per StatMuse.

Playoff stats before turning 30: Mahomes— Brady—

5,135 YDS 3,217 YDS

41 TD 20 TD

8 INT 9 INT

3x SB Champ 3x SB Champ

3x SB MVP 2x SB MVP Mahomes is only 28.

In terms of passing yards in playoff games, Mahomes (5,135) is well ahead of Brady (3,217) at a similar age. The Chiefs signal caller also more than double Brady in touchdown passes, 41 to 20. And he has one fewer interception thrown (eight, to Brady's nine.)

Also worth noting, Mahomes doesn't even turn 29 until after the 2024 regular season is underway. Meaning he has plenty of time to add to those totals.

Mahomes vs. Brady debate alive and well

Of course, the two quarterbacks have also been viewed differently during the early parts of their respective careers.

Mahomes was a supernova pretty much immediately in his NFL career as a starter. He's been seen as the main driver of success for this current Chiefs dynasty. Even after an uneven 2023 regular season for Andy Reid's offense, the players surrounding Mahomes were questioned more than the QB ever was.

By contrast, Brady had the reputation as a game manager during the first few Patriots Super Bowl wins. More credit was given to Bill Belichick's defenses than anything Brady did. It wasn't until the 2009 season when Brady and the offense became a pass-heavy attack that TB12 was given proper credit for his contributions.

Many NFL observers thought that Brady had put enough distance between himself and any other quarterback to squash the “who is the GOAT debate?”

Patrick Mahomes is quickly gaining ground on the former Patriots great.