Did a Chiefs victory in Super Bowl 58 launch Patrick Mahomes over Tom Brady in the GOAT debate?

Super Bowl 58 ended in victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. For some fans, that win immediately sparked a debate about whether Mahomes has officially surpassed Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time.

The Chiefs' 25-22 defeat of the San Francisco 49ers secured the team's third title in five years. Likewise, it marked back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs for Mahomes, and his third win in five seasons.

For comparison, Brady won the MVP of five different Super Bowls (four with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.) He hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy seven different times throughout his career.

While some fans will argue that Mahomes still has a long way to go to catch Brady as the greatest to ever do it, others are ready to crown the Chiefs signal caller as the best passer in NFL history, even if his accomplishments don't quite measure up to Brady's just yet.

Mahomes firmly in GOAT conversation with Brady

Whether you are Team Mahomes or Team Brady, Super Bowl 58 proved that Mahomes is firmly in the conversation with Brady.

Patrick Mahomes looking at Tom Brady’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/CxWfjiCtKp — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) February 12, 2024

One football fan on X (formerly Twitter) also declined to crown one over the other, pointing out that “Patrick Mahomes building a legacy like Tom Brady. 3x Super Bowl champ”.

Plenty of fans don't think Mahomes has done enough to overtake Brady, and let social media (and Chiefs fans) know it.

“Congrats to Patrick Mahomes… He COULD be the greatest QB of them all, but he’s still got a long way to go to surpass Tom Brady!” said a CBS Sports host.

Another fan stood more forcefully behind Brady, declaring “Tom Brady will always be the GOAT. No questions about it.”

Of course, Mahomes had his backers as well, including one account making a demand.

“NEVER TRY COMPARING THE GOAT PATRICK MAHOMES TO THAT BUM TOM BRADY EVER AGAIN!!!”