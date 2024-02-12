Patrick Mahomes is goated.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have done it. They are now back-to-back champions after beating the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas Sunday night. History has been made again by Mahomes, and it's one that even transcends the NFL (via StatMuse).

“Mahomes is the 1st player across the 4 major pro sports with 3 rings and 2 MVPs within his 1st 7 seasons since Larry Bird (1979-86).”

Mahomes is still just 28 years old, but he's already put together a body of work already worthy of a Hall of Fame nod. He now has three Super Bowl wins and as many Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards. But their 2023 NFL season was an especially memorable one because the Chiefs were not considered as a heavy favorite to win it all just like in the previous two championship seasons they had.

They played two road games in the playoffs before getting their tickets to Las Vegas punched. The road to the top was a harder one this time around for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who started their playoff journey with a home win against the Miami Dolphins before taking down the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens — both in enemy territories. The Chiefs also concluded the regular season with an 11-6 record and just a No. 3 seed in the playoffs..

Mahomes finished Super Bowl 58 with 333 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 34/46 completions, none more memorable than the game-winning TD toss to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. in overtime to give the Chiefs a 25-22 win.