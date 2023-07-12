Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is by all accounts the best tight end in the National Football League. While some fans or coaches might choose George Kittle of the 49ers or other NFL counterparts over Kelce, the former Cincinnati Bearcat's legacy is secure.

Kelce has two Super Bowl rings to his name and has become a favorite target of Patrick Mahomes, the superstar quarterback starring a in a popular new Netflix series.

Recently, Kelce revealed information about how his career path got started at the tight end position. A marijuana suspension with the University of Cincinnati caused the Pro Bowler to reevaluate his career path.

Kelce had been playing the same position as Mahomes prior to the suspension. Needless to say, it worked out well for everybody involved.

“What it did was it really kicked me into the tight end room,” Kelce said on the latest episode of the popular podcast Bussin' With the Boys shown below. “I was still playing QB then. It was like, ‘Alright, you can come walk on the team, but we don’t need a quarterback. You can just be an athlete on scout team for a year, we’ll figure it out.’”

The Chiefs are expected to host the Detroit Lions on September 7 in what should be the most rollicking atmosphere of the season at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. A December 31 matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals also looms large.

With Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the rest of the Lions' offense coming to town, Kelce and Mahomes will need to be at the top of their games against a team that has suddenly become a favorite to win big in the NFC this season.