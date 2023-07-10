The NFL and entertainment world are joining together for “an unprecedented look” at the “hardest position in sports.” Netflix released a four-minute tease video of its new series “Quarterback,” which will focus on the 2022-23 season through the lens of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

The appetizer comes ahead of Wednesday, July 12th's official premiere date and does an effective job at setting the stage for an in-depth look at the QBs' on-field preparations and personal lives. Two-time Super Bowl champion Mahomes is obviously a household name, but he can still be a bit polarizing to the public for reasons that have nothing do with him. Cousins is a Pro Bowler but not a superstar and Mariota had not been a regular starter for a few seasons before going into last year.

With all that said, it made perfect sense, to have universally beloved and recognized Hall of Famer Peyton Manning set the stage for the series. He puts everything he has into hyping up “Quarterback,” while emphasizing the countless challenges and immense pressure that come with arguably the most high-profile position in all of sports. Interspersed scenes of the signal-callers both on and off the field finish Netflix's hard sell.

The first four minutes of Quarterback just dropped 👀 Full series premieres this Wednesday on @netflix 🍿pic.twitter.com/QW4XuFHNNH — NFL (@NFL) July 10, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins, who opens the teaser by reading a bedtime story to his child about the dangers of being hit in the pocket, is a clear standout who should have plenty of people talking in the next several days. His unique and spirited personality is on full display, including the viral video of him dancing on a team airplane shirtless.

Netflix makes sure to fully emphasize the family aspect of the show, as both Mahomes and Mariota had babies during last season. Above all, each talent has an intriguing storyline attached to them that should make each of their journeys distinct and hopefully insightful. NFL fans likely have a solid background knowledge of those narratives going in.

Cousins is doing all he can to remain a key fixture of the league and take that next step up the ladder. Marcus Mariota is trying to re-establish himself as a starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons while dealing with the specter of losing his job to rookie Desmond Ridder. And Patrick Mahomes contends with the burden of being the face of a Super Bowl or bust team.

While the success of “Quarterback” remains to be seen, viewers are probably willing to at least give the series a chance after an eventful four minutes.