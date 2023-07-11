The San Francisco 49ers have high hopes heading into the 2023 NFL season. Coming off of an NFC Championship Game appearance, the team tripled down on quarterback depth by adding former Panthers signal caller Sam Darnold.

The 49ers ooze talent at every position including on defense where Nick Bosa received another accolade. Holdover starting QB Brock Purdy was put on notice by a former NFL safety recently adding to speculation about the QB battle.

Darnold is expected to battle Purdy, Trey Lance and the other players on the roster for playing time, although it is expected that Purdy will ultimately become the starter.

The team's number two pass-catching threat, George Kittle, recently was the subject of a wild take from Darnold involving the popular tight end's pool house. The 49ers star Kittle has appeared in advertisements recently with a nude physique and a pineapple covering his private parts, which has absolutely nothing to do with Darnold's “creepy” take on his living sitation.

According to Darnold, the former Iowa Hawkeye's property is “haunted,” he said recently adding that he's never been a part of something like that before.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was crazy, though. I’ve never had anything like that happen before. And I’m talking about both the New England game and at George’s house. But it was crazy man. Like, I woke up, and you know how sometimes you have a dream and then you wake up and you feel like you can't move for like maybe four or five seconds, whatever it is?”

Darnold said he felt some type of presence in the room that distracted him as he went to sleep and caused untold issues during the late hours of the night.

“And you know, I felt that, and I woke up, it was like 3 a.m., went to go take a pee and, you know, came back, fell right asleep,” he reportedly said. “And then, that next night, the same thing happened, and I couldn’t, like, I had to keep focusing on this thing…there was something else in the room.”

The 49ers are expected to open their season on September 10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their latest depth chart reveals Purdy as the likely starter by the time the rubber meets the road for the 2023 season.