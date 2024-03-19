It has been eight months since the world received confirmation that Taylor Swift, the biggest pop star of her generation, was dating Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Swift's love life is always a hot topic among her fans, as it fuels her songwriting and has, more often than not, produced some absolute classic gems. But with Swift embarking on her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour, the thing she needed out of a romantic relationship was stability, and Kelce appears to have provided that.
Those closer to the situation have nothing but good things to say about the two and their relationship, and for Kelce's Chiefs teammate, it might be time to get on one knee and pop the question. Speaking in an interview on EWTN's In-Depth Extra, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hopes that Swift and Kelce's relationship ends up being for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, and in sickness and in health.
“I hope they get married and start a family,” Butker said, via TMZ.
At age 34, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at the right age for marriage, although nothing seems to be imminent despite mounting external pressure for them to tie the knot. Such is the difficulty of having your relationship be a public matter, but this doesn't seem to bother either Swift or the Chiefs tight end in the slightest.
For Harrison Butker, he might be six years younger than both Swift and Kelce, but he is already approaching the five-year anniversary of his marriage with his wife, Isabelle. The Chiefs kicker is the rare person who met the love of his life back in high school; Butker then proposed to his longtime girlfriend back in May 2017, with the two officially getting married in April 2018.
So if there's someone who knows what love is when he sees it, it's the Chiefs kicker. So perhaps there might be some credibility in his suggestion for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to get married, especially when he also said that hanging out with Swift was “a great experience”. Nonetheless, with Swift still busy with the Eras Tour until December 2024, an engagement may not be in the cards within the imminent future.