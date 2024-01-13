Clouse sources to the pair reveals to Page Six that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might get engaged soon this summer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be taking a significant step in their relationship this summer. As inside sources suggest a Swift Kelce engagement is on the horizon. According to insiders speaking to Page Six, there's buzzing excitement within Swift's circle about a plan to get engaged this summer.

The speculation gained momentum. With rumors swirling that the couple deliberately postponed the proposal during the winter holidays to avoid the appearance of rushing into things. The source shared, “Taylor and Travis discussed it, and there is a plan.” This further hints that the engagement might happen on their one-year anniversary in July.

In December, it was exclusively reported that Kelce sought and received Scott Swift's blessing for Taylor's hand in marriage.

Per friends and family, the duo has been inseparable. And the intimacy has been increasing since their first public appearance. In September at Arrowhead Stadium for Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game.

Despite their recent public presence, Swift revealed in a Time magazine interview that they had been dating for a more extended period. Starting shortly after Kelce's podcast mention in July. The month is accurate from the close sources of the upcoming Swift Kelce engagement.

While the couple has been open about their relationship, they've also maintained a level of privacy. Taylor Swift became a regular at Kelce's games and Kelce supported Swift in her concerts.

With the couple spending the holidays together, including a cozy New Year's Eve celebration, fans eagerly await official confirmation of the engagement. Especially as the summer approaches.

However, fans are also wary of the news due to the pair's uptight privacy. Nonetheless, whatever happens, we hope to see Taylor Swift in a ‘bejeweled' wedding dress!