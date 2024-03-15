Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are in their nesting era now that both have “a break from the buzz of their careers,” according to a source per Us Weekly.
The couple, who went public with their relationship in September, are making a way to take advantage of some of their downtime. The pair is “scheduling” their projects so that “they can see each other as much as possible.”
Swift and Kelce also want to enjoy staying at home with one another and spend “quality time together and with friends and family.”
“They're focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” the source added. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”
The source continued: “They don’t want to spend too much time apart.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Support One Another
The two have been supporting one another on the sidelines as Swift attended 13 games over the NFL season as Kelce has been on tour with the singer as she embarks on the international leg of her Eras tour. She has a two-month break before her next concert in Paris in May. The preseason for the NFL begins in August.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work.”
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said to TIME back in December. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone,” she added. “We’re just proud of each other.”