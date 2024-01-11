What's the latest on Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross?

You know that Matt Nagy has really taken a sledgehammer to the Kansas City Chiefs offense and battered it to smithereens when it's worth reporting on the injury updates of wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross, but hey, here we are!

For the record, Kadarius Toney and Justyn Ross have both been given questionable tags for Kansas City's Saturday night Wild Card round game versus the Miami Dolphins, according to the Chiefs official Twitter account. Toney, dealing with hip and ankle injuries, and Ross, who has a hamstring injury, were both limited participants in practice on Thursday, which is fitting, because their positive impact on the Chiefs offense this year has been limited too. Toney and Ross have combined for 33 receptions, 222 yards, and 1 touchdown this season. Official stats on combined drops and boneheaded plays were not included on Pro Football Reference, but that total is certainly higher than their one combined touchdown.

Whether or not Toney and Ross play on Saturday night, the Chiefs are in desperate need of a boost offensively. Just a season ago, the Chiefs averaged 29.2 points per game. This year, they've hit the 29-point mark only three times all season, and all three of those games were against teams that finished the season under .500. As things stand right now, the only two semi-reliable options that Patrick Mahomes has to throw to are Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, and even that feels like it could be flimsy. Rice is a rookie — who performed damn well — and Kelce looks old for the first time in his career. Even still, Kelce and Rice combined for nearly half of Patrick Mahomes' completions (172 of 401), passing yards (1,922 of 4,183) and touchdowns (12 of 27) this season, and for what it's worth, it feels like all of those totals should actually be higher.