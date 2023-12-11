A picture taken from the Chiefs' final moments against the Bills shows that Kadarius Toney was clearly offsides.

The ending of the classic matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was… interesting, to say the least. With the Chiefs trailing by three, they had a golden opportunity to take the lead. They seemingly did off of a crazy Travis Kelce lateral pass to Kadarius Toney for a touchdown. However… after the play… KC fans were horrified to realize that the TD was called back.

Why? Because apparently, Kadarius Toney himself was offsides (or more accurately, in the neutral zone) before the snap. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Chiefs were irate at the call. They disputed certain aspects of the call that they felt should've happened. However… a picture taken from the all-22 makes it painfully clear that Toney was way, WAY offside, per Jonathan Jones.

This was at the moment the ball was snapped pic.twitter.com/LynhCj3lCU — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 11, 2023

Woof. Mahomes and the Chiefs defenders argue that the referees had to warn Toney that he was offsides before the play. However, referees aren't necessarily obligated to warn players that they're offsides. In fact, wide receivers often look at the line judges to confirm if they're onside before getting ready. It was, for lack of a better term, a boneheaded move on Toney's end to not double or triple check.

Toney's performance this season has been under heavy scrutiny. Yes, he played a crucial role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the Eagles. However, his 2023 season got off on the wrong foot when he had a brutal three-drop game against the Lions in the opener. A game-losing penalty of this magnitude only makes him look even worse.

Mahomes and the Chiefs seem to be defending Toney, but there's really no defending this penalty. The Chiefs have no choice but to put this loss in the backburner and focus on the rest of their schedule. Next up for Kansas City is a date with the New England Patriots.