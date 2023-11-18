After the 2023 NWSL championship game, Christen Press says the NWSL is the 'most entertaining' league in the world

The NWSL is almost a full week removed from their championship game. In the championship, the New Jersey/New York Gotham defeated the OL Reign 2-1 to take home the trophy. The final game came after an exciting playoff series in which the top two seeds were upset by the Gotham and Reign.

The players are buzzing as the league continues to grow, including 2x FIFA Women's World Cup champion Christen Press. Even though Press's Angel City FC were eliminated in the first round of this year's playoffs, she's still excited about how the tournament turned out.

“I asked for this match to showcase the NWSL at its best,” Press said. “And say what you will about the NWSL, the style of play, transition, yada yada — I think it’s the most entertaining league in the world,” via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

“It’s open, it’s energetic, and there’s tons of goals, and I think we got the NWSL at its best during this final match.”

The NWSL will only continue to get more exciting as the league expands. The NWSL is adding two more teams in 2024, including the Bay FC in San Jose and San Francisco, and the return of the Utah Royals FC. In 2024, there will also be exciting additions to the playoffs as eight teams will now compete, over just six which we saw this year.

Christen Press should be back in the mix by that time as she continues to return from her torn ACL. Angel City FC will have to build off their season this year to stay in the mix as it becomes more competitive in 2024.