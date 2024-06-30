The Chicago Cubs are back to being cellar dwellers in the National League Central which has fueled speculation of a team revamp this offseason or at the trade deadline Sunday. Manager Craig Counsell and the Cubs could find themselves in the midst of a bidding war for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso by the time 2025 rolls around, according to the latest odds from one prominent sportsbook.

The odds were posted as three Cubs who must be moved at the trade deadline were revealed. The latest trade buzz involving the Yankees and Rangers was also made public.

Will Alonso end up in a Cubs uniform? It might not be a smart idea to bet against it, judging by the latest odds.

Sportsbook Lists Alonso to Cubs Odds

Pete Alonso is set to become a free agent in 2025 after turning down a long term extension with his current team in 2023.

Alonso's odds to become a Chicago Cub if not a New York Met are +300 on the BetOnline.com sportsbook.

The 6-foot-3, 245 pound first baseman, nicknamed “Polar Bear,” is currently hitting .244 with 17 home runs and 46 RBI for a Mets team that found itself with a 40-40 record as of Saturday evening.

Born in Tampa, Florida, Alonso is 29 years old and could benefit from a change of scenery. His power hitting ways would serve him well at Wrigley Field should the Cubs make a move to bring him in the fold.

Cubs Defeat Brew Crew

Counsell's Cubs got two hits from current first baseman Michael Busch on Saturday as they knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers on the road in Wisconsin.

Cubs starter Justin Steele pitched six innings, giving up seven hits and three earned runs in a solid start for Craig Counsell's team. The Cubs are squarely on the outside looking in of the current MLB playoff picture in the National League but not all hope is lost. The Cubs are 10.5 games behind the first place Brew Crew meaning that they are still within striking distance of becoming a contender, if they get on a hot streak.

Chicago will finish out its season series with the division leading Brewers tomorrow followed by a 4th of July themed three-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley that should produce fireworks, no pun intended.