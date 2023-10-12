Angel City FC and USWNT member Christen Press is getting real on the lack of TV deals for the NWSL. Press, who's dealing with a torn ACL and not planning to return until 2024, has a hard time watching her team as she's away from the field.

“I can’t find my own team play,” Christen Press said. “I'm injured right now, and when the team is away it takes me 10 minutes trying to find the content for my own team. And so it’s like, how many people does that deter? I think that’s where the investment comes in,” via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

“And that’s where the belief that, this isn’t a charity — we’re far past the time that we want people to come in and say ‘Oh, I’m doing this for my daughter.’ We want people to come in because they see the business opportunity, because they see the potential that we have in women’s sports.”

Women's sports have historically seen way less coverage than men's sports, especially from television networks. Though the amount of media and attention has significantly risen for women's sports the past few years, the coverage and deals are still far behind what men's sports leagues get.

Right now, the NWSL has an exclusive deal with CBS, who plays all their games through their sports network or Paramount Plus. However, the NWSL just signed a deal with ESPN, Amazon, Scripps and CBS which will distribute broadcast rights across more platforms. This deal will begin after this season concludes and go through 2027.