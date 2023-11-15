Gotham FC's NWSL final win over OL Reign sets streaming record, with 817,000 viewers and historic media deal boosting league's growth.

Gotham FC's victory over OL Reign in the 2023 NWSL final was more than just a soccer spectacle; it marked a significant milestone in the league's digital engagement. The match, which concluded the illustrious careers of Megan Rapinoe and Ali Krieger, set a new record as the most-streamed NWSL match on Paramount+, as reported by GOAL.

Despite this digital feat, the overall viewership was the second-highest for an NWSL game, with 817,000 viewers on CBS and Paramount+ in primetime, narrowly trailing last year’s championship which had 915,000 viewers. That's a 74% increase from the 2021 championship game of 525,000 viewers, reported Forbes.

The game also witnessed record-breaking stadium attendance with 25,011 fans, the highest ever for an NWSL championship game, underscoring the league's escalating fan base and the growing appeal of women's soccer.

This rising interest in the NWSL is further evidenced by a landmark media deal announced recently, which is poised to significantly enhance the league's exposure. This deal, the largest streaming rights package for women's sports in the USA, involves major broadcasters including ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, ABC and Scripps Network. Starting from the 2024 season, this agreement represents a major leap forward in broadcasting women's soccer, promising wider accessibility and increased visibility for the sport.

As the league celebrates Gotham FC's triumph and gears up for the 2024 season, with the draft scheduled for January, the focus is on leveraging these advancements. The NWSL, buoyed by its growing digital viewership and this new media deal, is set for an era of unprecedented growth and prominence in the sports world.