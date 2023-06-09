Charlotte used to be the home of the CIAA basketball tournament. After its stint in North Carolina, the tournament led by Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams found its new home in Baltimore. The city has more than embraced the impact of the oldest HBCU tournament. Even Governor Wes Moore welcomed it with open arms.

CIAA basketball and Visit Baltimore announced that Baltimore will continue to be the home of the CIAA basketball tournament through 2026. Following its $29.6 million total impact, Governor Wes Moore was happy about the CIAA staying, per Chris Stevens of HBCU Sports.

“We are proud that the CIAA Tournament will call Baltimore home for the next three years. The tournament belongs in Charm City, and this report proves it. In order for this to be Maryland’s decade, it needs to be Baltimore’s time. Each year, this tournament is our opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, bring people to Maryland, and drive economic growth,” the Maryland Governor said with glee.

Citizens benefitted a lot from the tournament. It gave rise to over 1,500 total jobs. Off-site spending also boosted their economic growth. 118 minority-owned businesses earned as much as $1.3 million in direct economic benefit.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams expounded on why they continue to choose Baltimore.

“Baltimore is a cultural destination that aligns perfectly for our alumni and fans in February, one of my favorite months to celebrate sports and culture. We are proud to partner with Visit Baltimore and the entire community to harness the legacy of the CIAA and to make a lasting impact in the community that we can see, feel and celebrate,” the Commissioner said.

HBCU sports continue to grow and make an impact throughout the nation. We all have CIAA basketball to thank for paving the way since 1912.