Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The 2023 HBCU All-Star Game is set, and the top 24 players in the nation who will make up the two rosters for the festivities have been named as well.

Two teams, named after former New York Knicks teammates and NBA champs Dr. Dick Barnett and Willis Reed, will compete at the Texas Southern campus in Houston on April 2. That is also the same time that the NCAA Tournament is gearing up for its Final Four.

The 24 players selected for the 2023 HBCU All-Star Game are considered the best players from the four HBCU NCAA Division I and II conferences in the nation. Team Dr. Dick Barnett is comprised of players from the MEAC, SIAC and other independent schools, while Team Willis Reed is filled with players from SWAC and CIAA.

Among the standout names include Texas Southern teammates Joirdon Karl Nicholas and John Walker III who are also participating in the NCAA Tournament. It is also worth noting that Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney will be leading Team Dr. Dick Barnett in the competition. Blakeney has led the Bison to their first NCAA Tournament play since 1992.

In a statement about the selection of the players, HBCU All-Stars LLC Founder and CEO Travis L. Williams noted how historic the event is since it will be the first time the HBCU All-Star Game will be played in an HBCU campus.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“This is history in the making and first time ever that an HBCU All-Star Game will be played on an HBCU campus. I am just being obedient to this GOD-driven vision and it has been a long journey to get to this point, but we are just getting started and expect to put on a great event in Houston. We will continue honoring and celebrating the rich history, tradition, and contributions of HBCUs to the sport of college basketball,” Williams said, per HBCU Gameday

There is certainly a lot to watch out for in the competition, which should only bring more action to an already jampacked month of basketball.

Here are the full rosters for the HBCU All-Star Game, via CBS Sports

Team Willis Reed Cameron Christon, Grambling State University

Brion Whitley, Southern University

Joirdon Karl Nicholas, Texas Southern University

John Walker III, Texas Southern University

Shaun Doss Jr., University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Dontrell McQuarter, Alcorn State University

Will Douglas, Prairie View A&M University

Terry Collins, Mississippi Valley State University

Marcus Garrett, Bethune Cookman University

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union University

Terrence Hunter- Whitfield, Virginia State University

Korey Williams, Lincoln University (PA)

Coaches: Donte’ Jackson (Grambling State), Jay Butler (Virginia Union) Team Dr. Dick Barnett (MEAC, SIAC, & Independent) Joe Bryant Jr, Norfolk State University

Kris Bankston, Norfolk State University

Isaiah Burke, Morgan State University

Brendan Medley- Bacon, North Carolina Central University

Sam Sessoms, Coppin State University

Nathaniel Pollard Jr. University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Demetric Horton, North Carolina A&T State University

Marquis Godwin, Hampton University

Jr. Clay, Tennessee State University

Gregg Boyd, Tuskegee University

Kerry Richardson, Morehouse College

Eleik Bowles, Savannah State University

Coaches: Kenneth Blakeney (Howard), Benjy Taylor (Tuskegee)

Who else is excited for the HBCU All-Star Game?