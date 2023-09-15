Ciara recently gave fans a glimpse into her feelings about her relationship with ex-fiancé Future during an interview with The Shade Room's Thembi Mawema. The singer, who is now happily married to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, appeared at a loss for words when asked about co-parenting with the rapper.

Mawema asked, “What is co-parenting like for you guys?” This seemingly innocent question elicited a surprising response from Ciara, who broke into a fit of giggles that lasted for over 15 seconds. The two women shared a moment of infectious laughter, with Mawema even exclaiming, “I'm dead,” at Ciara's reaction. The interview continued, with Ciara eventually responding with a simple “Yeah” when asked if her laughter said it all.

Ciara and Future were once engaged and share a son, Future Zahir, born in May 2014. However, their relationship ended shortly after the birth of their child. Ciara then found love with Russell Wilson, and the couple tied the knot in 2016, going on to have two children together, Sienna and Win, with a fourth child on the way.

Russell Wilson, a devoted stepfather, has often expressed his love and commitment to Ciara's son, Future Zahir. In a previous interview, he spoke about the valuable lessons he learned from their relationship, emphasizing the importance of treating a stepchild with the same love and care as a biological child.

Ciara's giggly response to the question about co-parenting with Future has sparked a buzz among fans on social media. It's clear that Ciara is content in her current family life with Russell Wilson and their growing brood, leaving the past with Future firmly behind her. The laughter-filled moment in the interview gave a glimpse into her feelings on the matter, without the need for words.