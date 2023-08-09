Scoring isn't something Russell Wilson did a lot of on the football field last season with the Denver Broncos but apparently it's another story at home with — okay, I'm going to call an audible on this tasteless metaphor and just say that singer Ciara is expecting her fourth child (her third with husband Russell Wilson).

The Grammy winning musician announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring a sleek video of her dancing in silhouette to the song she performs with Chris Brown, How We Roll. Next to the video is the caption, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib 🥰😘❤️.” So pretty much exactly how your grandparents announced their pregnancies a few generations back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

This will be the longtime NFL quarterback's third child with wife Ciara, whom he's been married to since July of 2016. They already share daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3. Ciara also shares son Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with her ex, the rapper Future.

The pregnancy announcement isn't a huge shocker. Russell Wilson recently made clear in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he wanted to have more children with Ciara.

When Ciara guest hosted the program in March of 2022, Russell joined his wife on stage as a special guest. He also popped a rather personal question for his wife on the air: “Can we have more babies?”

Ciara burst out laughing before telling Wilson, “We definitely can.” She added, “I'm down to do it again with you.” Again, just like procreation worked for your grandparents in their day.