Will four-star offensive lineman Max Buchanan eventually commit to Clemson football?

Buchanan is a standout junior lineman for Seminole High School in Sanford, FL. He has been getting feelers from several big-name college football programs recently, per The ClemsonInsider.com's Gavin Oliver.

“I'm definitely feeling a lot of love from Clemson, Penn State, Miami, LSU, and FSU. They're definitely schools that have been reaching out to me a lot, checking in on me, talking to me a bunch.” Buchanan said.

Clemson offers Florida 4-Star OL Max Buchanan@MaxBuchana2025 pic.twitter.com/7WTgsAZDUF — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) June 15, 2023

Max Buchanan has been keeping in touch with Clemson football assistant coaches Thomas Austin and CJ Spiller lately. The program offered him at the Dabo Swinney Camp two months ago. Apparently, the camp made a profound impression on Buchanan – he wants to return to the Clemson campus in the near future. He has 20 offers from other programs as of this writing.

Buchanan loves the small-town vibe of Clemson, SC. The community feel of the town makes it stand out from the others he has visited so far.

Max Buchanan could join Clemson football's current recruiting class in two years' time

Max Buchanan is still two years away from playing in the NCAA. However, he feels Clemson football is a frontrunner this early in the recruiting process.

“It definitely stands very good. I'd definitely say that my relationship with Clemson is very good right now, and I can see me and Coach Austin having a great relationship,” Buchanan quipped.

Among Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney's 2024 recruiting class include linebacker Sammy Brown, wide receiver TJ Moore, safety Ricardo Jones, cornerback Tavoy Feagin, tight end Christian Bentancur, and running back David Eziomume.

Will Max Buchanan join them in the 2025 NCAA season? Swinney and Clemson football's rabid fan base certainly hope so.