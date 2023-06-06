Clemson football is looking to get back to being one of the very best programs in the nation after two years of finishing outside of the AP top 10. Dabo Swinney's squad has landed some solid talent in the current recruiting cycle. Four-star wide receiver TJ Moore is the latest addition.

Moore plans to commit to the Tigers, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 product of Tampa Catholic High School recently visited Death Valley and is set to join a strong 2024 recruiting class for Clemson football.

“It just felt right,” Moore said of his decision to join the Clemson football program, via 247Sports. “Honestly loved it…I loved getting to hang out with them and doing activities with future teammates. They have put plenty of people into the league with the receipts, plenty of love, everyone graduates.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over the years, Clemson football has produced plenty of good players at wide receiver, namely DeAndre Hopkins and Tee Higgins, Mike Williams. A track record like that is surely appealing to Moore, who tallied 42 receptions, 1,021 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games as a junior. He also turned three rushes into 155 yards and two touchdowns

Prior to securing Moore's commitment, Clemson football will add Sammy Brown, the top inside-linebacker recruit, as well as six other four-star prospects. This includes cornerback Tavoy Feagin, another product of Tampa who attended Carrollwood Day School, tight end Christain Bentancur and running back David Eziomume. The Tigers are looking to challenge the likes of Alabama and Georgia for supremacy in college football.