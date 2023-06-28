College football commitments are an opportunity for high school athletes to showcase their goofy side. Ricardo Jones is one of these players as he hilariously juked Tennessee football before committing to play for Dabo Swinney. The four-star safety is headed to South Carolina and Clemson football.

Ricardo Jones announced his commitment to Clemson football but not without any jokes. A usual tradition would be for high school players to select the wrong cap, or wear another team's merchandise but the four-star safety did both. He was seen wearing a Tennessee football shirt under his jacket as he picked out a cap with the Volunteers logo.

The moment 4⭐️ Ricardo Jones committed to #Clemson: I have to admit, you got me here @ricardojones05 😂: pic.twitter.com/UZcSii95cg — Luke Winstel (@lukewinstel) June 27, 2023

Eventually, he put the jokes aside as he removed the Tennessee football merchandise and unveiled a new shirt. This one had the Clemson football logo on it as he officially committed to Dabo Swinney.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He also shared why he chose to play for Swinney in a statement, per Anna Adams of 274 Sports.

“With Clemson, you've got Isaiah Simmons and they play with like 3-4 safeties at a time and they need young guns to come in,” he said.

The four-star commit may have jokes off the field, but he sure can play. Schools like Tennessee and Auburn wanted him as well. This is because he has a good record of being an open-field tackler. Ricardo Jones also thrives on great 1-on-1 coverage but leaves a lot to be desired in his way of playing through schematics. The best thing about this is that Clemson football gets another player with an NFL upside.

The future is bright for Clemson football and its 2024 recruiting class.