Clemson football has been on a mission with seven total blue-chip commitments for their Class of 2024. Coach Dabo Swinney was not content with that, however, as he grabbed a five-star player under Georgia football's nose. The Tigers now have their most prized commit as Sammy Brown ditched Coach George Kirby for South Carolina's elite football team.

The top-ranked inside linebacker in the nation announced his commitment through Twitter. Brown becomes Clemson football's highest-ranked commit since Cade Klubnik in their 2020 recruitment class. This decision comes as a shock for most given that he lives near Georgia football and has made multiple unofficial visits. Despite the proximity, he chose to transfer out of the state for college.

There is much anticipation for Brown's commitment because of his size at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds. His skills are also generational. Brown totaled 200 tackles and 3,500 rushing yards in three years of playing varsity football. Brown's athletic gifts do not only stop at football. Coach Swinney may also see weight room records broken in his gym. Despite his age, the young man can lift 385 pounds which makes his strength immense, per Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports.

Clemson football gets a future NFL prospect, who thrives in shedding blocks and obstructing passing lanes. Sammy Brown is also known for his exceptional flexibility given that he can round the corner well in blitz situations. The new commit is versatile and can develop into either an off-ball linebacker or running back.

Expectations aside, Dabo Swinney is getting a star player that their rivals are not. Clemson football's future is bright all thanks to their architect of a coach.