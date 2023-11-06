Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik gave a very positive injury update after the Tigers beat Notre Dame.

Clemson football grabbed a much-needed win against Notre Dame in Week 10, beating the Fighting Irish 31-23 at home to move over .500. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was playing through a foot injury though, and ultimately threw for 109 yards, one TD, and one interception while completing 13 of his 26 passes. Not a great performance, but Klubnik did say after the contest that his foot felt very healthy.

Via On3 Sports:

“My foot feels great,” Klubnik said. “I felt 100% today. Just kind of handled it. Handled it, what the coaches told me to do and what the trainers told me to do. But I feel great.”

Although Klubnik didn't play all that well, he did enough to help the Tigers secure the victory and it appears he's essentially at 100% when it comes to health. That's huge for Dabo Swinney's squad, who will be looking to close out the campaign on a strong note. They have Georgia Tech, UNC, and South Carolina remaining on the schedule.

Cade Klubnik has faced his fair share of criticism this season after being such a highly-regarded recruit. He's only completed 62.6% of his throws for 14 scores against six picks. But, Swinney recently voiced his belief in Klubnik becoming a star with time and also sent a fiery message at the doubters:

“He's had a bunch of good plays. He's had a few tough plays along the way. He's growing,” Dabo Swinney said, via Barkley Truax of on3.com. “… I think this kid is going to be amazing. It's disappointing. Again, when we attack these kids, these people that sit behind these microphones — they get off by attacking people. And we've just made that acceptable in our world, it's sad, man. Just sad.”

We'll see if Cade Klubnik can produce the goods in Week 11.