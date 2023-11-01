Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney passionately defended sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik amid struggles.

The Clemson football program is 4-4 after a 24-17 loss to NC State in its most recent game, and quarterback Cade Klubnik has struggled this season, drawing a lot of criticism. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney came out to firmly defend Cade Klubnik ahead of Saturday's game against Notre Dame.

“He's had a bunch of good plays. He's had a few tough plays along the way. He's growing,” Dabo Swinney said, via Barkley Truax of on3.com. “… I think this kid is going to be amazing. It's disappointing. Again, when we attack these kids, these people that sit behind these microphones — they get off by attacking people. And we've jus tmade that acceptable in our world, it's sad, man. Just sad.”

Swinney further ranted about people who criticize and attack athletes.

“We've made it acceptable and okay just to attack people,” Swinney said, via Truax. “It's sad. I mean, it really is. This kid works his butt off. He's not perfect. He's growing. I think he's gonna be a superstar, I really do. He ain't right now. But he's a hell of a competitor. He gonna get better and better and better. I'll go to battle with that dude any day of the week.”

Clemson needs to win two of its remaining four games to gain bowl eligibility this season. This weekend against the No. 15 Notre Dame football program will be tough, then there are games against Georgia Tech, North Carolina and South Carolina to end the regular season for Swinney and Klubnik.