Dabo Swinney is finally the all-time leader in wins for a head coach in Clemson football history after the Tigers' victory over Notre Dame.

The Clemson Tigers finally got back in the win column after consecutive losses, as they scored a 31-23 upset victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on Saturday. Adding more reason for Clemson football to celebrate is the fact that the win over Notre Dame made Dabo Swinney the winningest Tigers football head coach in history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Dabo Swinney recorded his 166th career win as Clemson HC passing Frank Howard for the most in program history. The Tigers committed 0 penalties in the win, their 1st time doing so in a game in at least the last 25 seasons.”

Running back Phil Mafah shined for Clemson football in the Fighting Irish game, as the running back rushed 36 times for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Mafah showed his worth for Clemson, as he stepped up big time in lieu of injured starter Will Shipley. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, meanwhile, went 13-for-26 for 109 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Clemson's defense also contributed a lot to the team's success, with the Tigers forcing Notre Dame to commit three turnovers and holding the Fighting Irish to just 3-for-13 on third downs.

With a 2-4 record in conference play, Clemson football still needs to keep on winning games if the Tigers are to make it to the ACC title game for a chance to defend the conference championship they won a year ago when they beat the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Swinney and Clemson will look to keep it going when they face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 11 at home.