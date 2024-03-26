The Clemson women's basketball team announced Tuesday that Shawn Poppie has been appointed the new head coach for the team on a six-year contract valued at $3.375 million, lasting through the 2029-30 season. The hiring, sanctioned by the Board of Trustees' compensation committee, signals a new era for the Tigers, as they look to revitalize their program under Poppie's leadership.
Poppie arrives at Clemson with a commendable track record from his tenure at Chattanooga, where he led the team to a 48-18 record over two seasons. His achievements include clinching the Southern Conference Tournament title and securing NCAA Tournament appearances in both seasons at the helm. The peak of his stint with Chattanooga was being named the Southern Conference coach of the year, following a season that saw the Mocs notch 28 victories.
Despite Chattanooga's first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament to No. 3 seed North Carolina State with a 64-45 defeat, Poppie's coaching skills remain undisputed. His new contract with Clemson outlines a starting salary of $500,000 for the next season, with a $25,000 annual increase, culminating in $625,000 in the final year.
Additionally, Poppie is set to receive a $435,000 signing incentive within his first 30 days in the role. If hr decides to depart Clemson for another head coaching position before April 30, 2026, he would be responsible for reimbursing Clemson for 40% of the remaining value of his contract. This reimbursement rate drops to 20% if he leaves after this date.
In the event that Clemson chooses to terminate Poppie's contract before April 30, 2026, they are obligated to pay him the full amount remaining on the contract. However, if he is dismissed after this date, the amount Clemson owes would be reduced by half.
Poppie is also eligible for various performance-related bonuses, including $50,000 for securing an Atlantic Coast Conference championship, $30,000 for a NCAA Tournament appearance, and a $75,000 bonus if the Tigers are crowned national champions.
Clemson women's basketball ready for new era under Shawn Poppie
Clemson's athletic director, Graham Neff, expressed confidence in Poppie's appointment, highlighting his extensive coaching and recruiting experience, particularly within the ACC and the Upstate region. Poppie's track record and strategic vision for the program were key factors in his selection as the ideal candidate to succeed Amanda Butler, who was relieved of her duties after a challenging six-season tenure that saw Clemson grappling with consistency and performance issues.
Poppie has “coached and recruited at a high level, has experience in the ACC and in the Upstate,” Neff said, per the Associated Press, “and we are confident in his ability to get our program to the next level.”
Poppie worked for six years as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech under the leadership of Kenny Brooks, who recently took up the head coaching position for the Kentucky women's basketball team.
“With the resources in place and everyone moving in synergy together, I believe we can compete in the ACC,” Poppie said in a statement.
Clemson's last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in 2019 during Butler's inaugural year as coach, marking their first participation since 2002.
Poppie faces the daunting challenge of competing against Dawn Staley's South Carolina, the two-time national champions and state rivals. The Gamecocks, who have an impeccable 34-0 record this season, defeated the Tigers 109-40 in their 13th consecutive victory over them last November.