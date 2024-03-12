It's the end of an era for Clemson women's basketball, as the Tigers are officially parting ways with head coach Amanda Butler after six seasons at the helm.
The decision comes in the wake of a challenging 2023-24 season, where Clemson finished with a 12-19 overall record and 5-13 in ACC play, landing them 12th in the league standings. Butler's tenure with the Tigers concludes with an 86-102 overall record and 32-75 in conference matches, as first reported by Peegs.com’s Talia Goodman.
Butler, who previously led the Florida Gators to four NCAA Tournament appearances over 10 seasons, took a sabbatical to travel and refine her coaching skills before joining Clemson. Initially, Butler led the Tigers to a 20-13 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament appearance in her first season, per Matt Connolly of On3. The achievement marked one of only two Women's NCAA Tournament appearances for Clemson since the 2001-2002 season. Despite a promising start, Clemson has struggled to maintain momentum, registering losing seasons in four of the past five years under Butler’s guidance.
The 2018-19 season remains a highlight of Butler's tenure, demonstrating the potential within the Tigers' ranks. That year, not only did Clemson secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but they also advanced to the second round before bowing out to Mississippi State. The following seasons, however, painted a picture of inconsistency and underachievement, culminating in this year's disappointing finish.
Clemson's performance in the recent seasons underscores a broader struggle within the program to reclaim its competitive edge in the fiercely contested ACC. The Tigers' sole winning season since their 2018-19 NCAA Tournament run came in the 2022-23 campaign, where they finished 19-16 and made it to the Super 16 of the WNIT, only to fall to Florida – Butler's former team, as reported by Steve Holley of Yahoo Sports.
This coaching change comes at a critical juncture for Clemson women's basketball, signaling a commitment to reviving the program's fortunes and competitiveness in college basketball's elite circles.