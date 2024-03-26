The University of Kentucky women's basketball team made a significant move Tuesday by appointing Kenny Brooks, the former Virginia Tech women's basketball coach, to lead their program on a five-year contract.
Brooks, known for his remarkable turnaround of the Hokies, which culminated in their first ACC tournament title and a Final Four appearance last season, is now set to become the third-highest-paid coach in the SEC. His salary is expected to surpass the $1.1 million he annually earned at Virginia Tech, positioning him behind only LSU's Kim Mulkey and South Carolina's Dawn Staley in the conference's coaching salary rankings, as reported by Chantel Jennings of The Athletic.
The strategic hire by Kentucky's athletic director Mitch Barnhart reflects a clear commitment to revitalizing the Wildcats' women's basketball team, which has recently struggled under the direction of Kyra Elzy. Elzy, who was relieved of her duties following a season that saw the Wildcats finish with a 12-20 record and miss the postseason for the second consecutive year, leaves a team in need of new direction and inspiration. The decision to hire Brooks highlights Barnhart's understanding of the crucial role a head coach plays in the sport's current growth phase, further evidenced by the ongoing $82 million renovation of Memorial Coliseum, the Wildcats' home court, expected to be completed by the 2024-25 season.
Kentucky looking to Kenny Brooks to bring Virginia Tech's same success to Wildcats
Brooks's transition to Kentucky is notable not only for the financial implications but also for the potential shift in the program's culture. His tenure at Virginia Tech was marked by several achievements, including developing some of the program's best players like Elizabeth Kitley, a three-time ACC player of the year, and Georgia Amoore, the 2023 ACC tournament MVP. His ability to recruit and cultivate talent speaks to a coaching philosophy that could bring renewed vigor and competitive edge to Kentucky.
Brooks has mentored seven athletes who went on to be selected in the WNBA Draft, notably Tamera Young as a first-round pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2008, who primarily played for the Chicago Sky throughout her career. At the age of 55, Brooks secured a three-year extension to his contract in late July 2023 after leading the Hokies to the Final Four. The extension, as reported by Virginia Tech Athletics per Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald Leader, extended his contract until March 2029 and included a $6.4 million agreement over six years, along with increases in support for staff wages, pools for assistant coach salaries, bonuses for the postseason and the operational budget.
“Needless to say, Kenny, his staff and student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women's basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wish Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career,” Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said in a statement. “I remain confident in the trajectory of our women's basketball program and when combined with our resources, specifically NIL, that the future of our women's basketball program is bright.”
Before his success with the Hokies, Brooks had a long and distinguished career in Virginia, including a 14-year stint as the head coach of James Madison's women's team, leading them to 11 postseason appearances.
Kentucky's decision to part ways with Elzy, despite her leading the team to a memorable SEC Tournament victory and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament during her tenure, indicates a desire for a fresh start and higher benchmarks for success. Brooks's hiring is a clear signal of the Wildcats' ambitions to climb back to the top of the competitive SEC and make significant strides on the national stage.