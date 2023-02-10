Kawhi Leonard is playing again for the Los Angeles Clippers, but his minutes have been heavily monitored. As most fans know by know, the star forward has a lingering knee injury stemming from the infamous 2017 incident with Zaza Pachulia. As a result, his status from game-to-game is always in question. With that in mind, the question for the Clippers’ game is simple: Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs. the Bucks?

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Bucks

Unfortunately for the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out for their game against the Bucks due to his knee injury, per ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly. The team has been incredibly cautious about the health of their star. In preparation for their playoff push, LA is trying to keep Leonard as fresh as possible.

“Kawhi Leonard is OUT for the Clippers tomorrow vs. the Bucks due to knee injury management.”

Some fans wondered why Kawhi Leonard was ruled out due to injury. The Clippers aren’t on a back-to-back, after all: one of the biggest conditions for “load management”. However, the Clippers just got back from a grueling stretch of games where Leonard played for most, if not all. The coaching staff deemed it best for Kawhi to rest against Milwaukee and prepare for their game against the Golden State Warriors.

Leonard’s degenerative knee issue has been a problem for him since he was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018. The Clippers are employing a load management system for the star to hopefully give him extra time to recover before the playoffs. Will it pay off for them?