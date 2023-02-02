The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night. The Clippers got superstar forward Kawhi Leonard back this season after he missed the entire 2021-22 season rehabbing his torn right ACL. As the injury-riddled 2022-23 season continues and Leonard is closely monitored, it leads to one to wonder: Is Kawhi Leonard playing vs. Bucks?

Is Kawhi Leonard playing today vs. Bucks?

So far, the Clippers have a 29-25 record through their 54 games. Kawhi Leonard has played in 28 games for the Clippers this season, dealing with multiple injuries early on as he worked his way back to form. Leonard has played in 11 of the Clippers’ last 13 games. The only two games he missed were the second nights of back-to-back sets, and the team remains determined to be extremely cautious with their star.

Last season, the Clippers accumulated a 42-40 regular season record, all without the two-time NBA Finals MVP. This season, the Clippers are hoping to continue their pursuit of an NBA Championship with a healthy Kawhi Leonard. The latest injury report indicates that Kawhi Leonard will play vs. Raptors on Tuesday night.

Here’s the Clippers forward’s first basket of the season back on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kawhi Leonard’s official first bucket back 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0xeeN2B0DZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 21, 2022

Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair the partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament on July 13, 2021. He was ready to go on opening night against the Lakers, but only played two games before suffering a setback. On October 25th, Leonard was ruled out due to stiffness and swelling in his surgically repaired right knee. He would miss the next 12 games with the stiffness.

Leonard returned on November 17th against the Detroit Pistons. He appeared to be getting into a rhythm until he suffered a sprained ankle late in his third game back against the Utah Jazz. Kawhi Leonard initially claimed he was fine, but ended up missing the next six games for the Clippers.

"Yeah, I'm good. Just rolled my ankle, but I should be fine." Kawhi Leonard on the tweak of his ankle late in Clippers-Jazz. pic.twitter.com/MiDiNYD0zn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 22, 2022

Leonard returned against the Charlotte Hornets on December 5th. He scored 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including the game-winning shot with 1.4 seconds remaining. The Clippers would finish the road trip 2-2, with Kawhi Leonard playing in three of the four games.

Kawhi Leonard for the lead!pic.twitter.com/7mHgji7fJ3 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 6, 2022

In his last 11 games, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 29.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.5 threes per game on 55.5 percent shooting from the field, 46.6 percent from three, and 91.5 percent from the free throw line.

Paul George said he slowly sees Kawhi Leonard getting more comfortable and looking like his old self.

“I think we’re seeing him more and more get to his spots,” George explained of Leonard. “We’re seeing him get comfortable. We’re seeing him be more aggressive as the games go on. He looked like himself, he looked like himself. He took the shots that the defense gave him, and his playmaking is always special with his ability to get to the paint and use his body. I mean, watching him, it’s him just getting back to, you know, home for him.

“This is his happy place, his home right here. So we’re gonna continue to support him around him, and again it just comes down to everybody now being in their roles and, you know, shining within that.”

“We’re seeing him get to his spots, get comfortable, be more aggressive as the games go on. He looked like himself… This is his happy place, his home right here. So we're gonna continue to support him around him.” Paul George on Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/gGTjk1ZykR — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 6, 2022

On January 20, 2023, Leonard put up a season-high 36 points and seven rebounds in the Clippers’ win over the Spurs, confirming that he’s feeling good at this point in the season. LA’s star, however, says the team still has a lot of work to do despite winning six of the last seven games.

We had a slow start, so we got a lot of catching up to do, but we’re making the right strides.”

Kawhi Leonard on if the Clippers are close to where they want to be after winning 6 of 7: "No. We had a slow start, so we got a lot of catching up to do, but we're making the right strides."pic.twitter.com/3HcOm0uZnL — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 1, 2023

The Clippers are not playing Kawhi Leonard on the second-half of back-to-backs so far this season. While he’s no longer restricted from a minutes perspective, they’ve maintained a strong stance on him not playing back-to-backs.

In 28 appearances this season, Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 51.1. percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent from three.

As the Clippers prepare for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the question is answered… Is Kawhi Leonard playing today? Yes, he is.