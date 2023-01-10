By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers are slated for a marquee matchup on Tuesday night against one of the top teams in the Western Conference in the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately for the Clippers, they will be entering that contest shorthanded with Paul George popping up on the injury report yet again.

The Clippers have officially tagged George as out for Tuesday’s game with soreness in his right hamstring. This will be the third consecutive game that the 32-year-old will be forced to miss with this same injury. LA has lost both games that George has been sidelined, and they are in the midst of a very disappointing six-game losing skid.

The good news for the Clippers is that Kawhi Leonard was nowhere to be found on the injury report. This means that Kawhi should be available for Tuesday’s contest. Leonard suited up for LA in their last game — a loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday — where he went 9-of-23 from the field for 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and zero turnovers in 38 minutes of action. Leonard did all he can for his squad, but the Clippers were clearly missing the services of Paul George in that one.

As for the Mavs, Luka Doncic has been listed as probable against LA with soreness in his left ankle. Doncic was sidelined in Dallas’ loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday but it seems like he should be back in the mix on Tuesday.

The Clippers are in dire need of a win right now as they continue to fall in the standings in the West. They are currently seventh in the NBA with a 21-21 record.