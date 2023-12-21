The Los Angeles Clippers will take on Luka Doncic and the Mavs as Paul George and Norman Powell deal with illnesses.

The Los Angeles Clippers look to extend their winning streak to nine games tonight when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Paul George and Norman Powell were both questionable entering the matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavs, but head coach Tyronn Lue was able to provide clarity on their statuses.

Paul George was not listed with any illness or injury for the Clippers matchup against the Indiana Pacers, but was added to the injury report with the illness. He is out for Wednesday's game against the Mavs. He is in Dallas, but is not in the arena and will not play.

Forward Amir Coffey will start in place of Paul George.

Paul George is OUT, Ty Lue tells reporters in Dallas. Norman Powell will play for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 20, 2023

Early Sixth Man of the Year candidate Norman Powell was added to the Clippers injury report on Wednesday morning with the same illness. He is available to play for the Clippers tonight, Tyronn Lue told reporters in Dallas.

Norman Powell has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE with an illness, the Clippers say. Paul George is also questionable with an illness. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 20, 2023

For the Mavs, Luka Doncic will have to carry the bulk of the offensive workload as they'll be without Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green for tonight's game against the Clippers.

Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green are all OUT vs the Clippers tomorrow. LA going for 9 in a row vs the Mavs — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 19, 2023

Paul George has played in 25 of the Clippers' 26 games this season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.2 percent from three, and 93.1 percent from the line.

During the eight-game winning streak, George played in seven of the games, averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Powell has scored in double-figures in every game throughout the eight-game winning streak, averaging 15.8 points, and 2.6 rebounds on 51.7 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent from three, and 100 percent from the free throw line.

Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, is active and will play for the Clippers in his 27th consecutive game to start the season. After a slow start with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 59.8 percent shooting from the field, 55.8 percent from three, and 91.7 percent from the free throw line.