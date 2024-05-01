League of Legends Patch 14.9 brings the Lee Sin ASU, various Empyrean Skins, and return of the fan-loved Arena game mode. Here are the patch notes for League of Legends Version 14.9.

Empyrean Akali, Empyrean Brand, Empyrean Kayle, Empyrean Malzahar, Empyrean Nocturne, Empyrean Varus, and Prestige Empyrean Kayle will be available May 1, 2024 at 19:00 UTC.

For a quick summary of what's coming to this patch, various fighter items are getting some changes, while champions like Akshan and Nilah are getting adjustments. Numerous champions form all roles are getting nerfs, while champions like Sejuani, who has been suffering recently, will be getting some buffs to help them along the way.

Let's start with the Champion Changes

League Of Legends 14.9 Champion Buffs, Nerfs, and Adjustments

Ahri

W – Fox-Fire

Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+30% AP) ⇒ 45/70/95/120/145 (+30% AP)

R – Spirit Rush

Cooldown: 130/105/80 ⇒ 130/115/100 seconds

Akshan

Q – Avengerang

Move Speed on Champion Hit: 20/25/30/35/40% (+5% per 100 AP) ⇒ 20% at all ranks (+5% per 100 AP)

Damage to Non-Champions: 40/52.5/65/77.5/90% ⇒ 40/50/60/70/80%

R – Comeuppance

Minimum Damage per Bullet: 20/25/30 (+10% total AD) ⇒ 25/35/45 (+15% total AD)

Maximum Damage per Bullet: 80/100/120 (+40% AD) ⇒ 75/105/135 (+45% total AD)

Amumu

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 53 ⇒ 57

Base Armor: 30 ⇒ 33

Aurelion Sol

E – Singularity

Total Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% AP) ⇒ 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP)

Bel'Veth

Passive – Death in Lavender

Bonus Attack Speed per Stack: 0.28%-1% (levels 1-13) ⇒ 0.28%-1% (levels 1-17) (Note: This means that at levels 2-16, Bel’Veth will have slightly less attack speed, this is most pronounced at level 13.)

Q – Void Surge

Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) ⇒ 10/15/20/25/30 (+100% Total AD)

Monster Damage Modifier: 140% total damage ⇒ +45/55/65/75/85 flat damage (Note: This is a buff until 136 total attack damage.)

Blitzkrank

Passive – Mana Barrier

Passive Shield Duration: 10 seconds ⇒ 4 seconds

W – Overdrive

Initial Bonus Movement Speed: 70/75/80/85/90% ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80%

Evelynn

W – Allure

Slow: 65%⇒ 45%

R – Last Caress

Damage: 125/250/375 (+75% AP) ⇒ 125/250/375 (+65%)

Janna

W – Zephyr

Damage: 55/90/125/160/195 (+60% AP) (+30% Bonus Movement Speed) ⇒ 55/85/115/145/175 (+50% AP) (+30% Bonus Movement Speed)

E – Eye Of The Storm

Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP) ⇒ 80/120/160/200/240 (+55% AP)

Jinx

R – Super Mega Death Rocket

Cooldown: 70/55/40 ⇒ 85/65/45 seconds

Karma

Q – Inner Flame

Slow: 35% ⇒ 40% (Note: Mantra Q slow is unchanged at 50%.)

R + E – Mantra Defiance

AoE Shielding on Secondary Targets: 90% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield ⇒ 100% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield

AoE Movement Speed Bonus: 12% ⇒ 15%

Kassadin

E – Force Pulse

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% AP) ⇒ 60/90/120/150/180 (+70% AP)

Malzahar

Q – Call of the Void

Mana Cost: 80 ⇒ 60/65/70/75/80

E – Malefic Visions

Cooldown: 15/13/11/9/7 ⇒ 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

Master Yi

E – Wuju Style

Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+30% bonus AD) ⇒ 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% bonus AD)

Kennen

E – Lightning Rush

Added a range indicator for the damage radius.

R – Slicing Maelstrom

New animation has been added for Slicing Maelstrom.

Kennen can now cast his ultimate while moving.

Nilah

Q – Formless Blade

Minimum Damage: 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/97.5/105/112.5/120% total AD) ⇒ 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/95/100/105/110% total AD)

Bonus Attack Speed: 10-50% (based on level) ⇒ 10-60% (based on level)

Critical Strike Chance Damage Modifier: 100-220% (based on critical strike chance) ⇒ 100-200% (based on critical strike chance)

Olaf

Q – Undertow

Damage: 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD) ⇒ 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD)

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 5/15/25/35/45 ⇒ 10/25/40/55/70

R – Ragnarok

Passive Resistances: 10/20/30 ⇒ 10/15/20

Pyke

W – Ghostwater Dive

Mana Cost: 50 ⇒ 65

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 ⇒ 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

Sejuani

Passive – Fury of the North, Frost Armor

Bonus Resistances: 10 (+50% Bonus Armor/Magic Resistance) ⇒ 10 (+75% Bonus Armor/Magic Resistance)

W – Winter’s Wrath

First Hit Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of her maximum health) ⇒ 5/15/25/35/45 (+20% AP) (+4% of her maximum health)

Second Hit Damage: 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of her maximum health) ⇒ 5/25/45/65/85 (+60% AP) (+8% of her maximum health)

Maximum Damage: 30/75/120/165/210 (+80% AP) (+8% of her maximum health) ⇒ 10/40/70/100/130 (+80% AP) (+12% of her maximum health)

Seraphine

Q – High Note

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) ⇒ 60/85/110/135/160 (+60% AP)

Skarner

Base Stats

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.6 ⇒ 0.75

Q – Shattered Earth / Upheaval

Damage per Hit: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health) ⇒ 10/20/30/40/50 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health)

Q no longer refreshes the buff duration upon attacking Wards or Plants.

W – Seismic Bastion

Slow: 20/25/30/35/40% ⇒ 20% at all ranks

Shield: 9% maximum health ⇒ 8% maximum health

Taliyah

Q – Threaded Volley

Mana Cost: 55/60/65/70/75 ⇒ 65/70/75/80/85 (Note: Mana cost of 20 on Worked Ground unchanged.)

Bonus Damage to Monsters: 25 (+10% AP) ⇒ 25 (+5% AP)

Twitch

Base Stats

Base Health: 682 ⇒ 630

Health Growth: 100 ⇒ 104

W – Venom Cask

Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% (+6% AP) ⇒ 30/35/40/45/50 (+5% AP)

R – Spray and Pray

Bonus Attack Damage: 40/55/70 ⇒ 30/45/60

Urgot

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5.45 ⇒ 5.0

League Of Legends 14.9 Item Changes

Hexdrinker

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 500 gold ⇒ Long Sword + Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 150 gold

Magic Resistance: 35 ⇒ 30

Maw of Malmortius

Total Price: 2800 ⇒ 3100

Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ 15

Magic Resistance: 50 ⇒ 40

Attack Damage: 65 ⇒ 70

Lifeline Duration: 2.5 ⇒ 3 seconds

Lifeline Buff: 12% Lifesteal ⇒ 10% Omnivamp

Death’s Dance

Item Recipe: Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 1000 gold ⇒ Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 125 gold

Attack Damage: 55 ⇒ 60

Defy Healing: 50% bonus AD ⇒ 75% bonus AD

Sterak’s Gage

Total Price: 3000 ⇒ 3200

Lifeline Cooldown: 60 ⇒ 90 seconds

Sundered Sky

Lightshield Strike per Target Cooldown: 6 ⇒ 8 seconds

Lightshield Strike Healing: 140% base AD (+6% missing health) ⇒ 120% base AD (+6% missing health)

Eclipse

Ever Rising Moon Damage: 8% (melee) / 4% (ranged) of target’s maximum health ⇒ 6% (melee) / 4% (ranged) of target’s maximum health

Arena

Arena makes a return in League of Legends Patch 14.9 for four months

Doubled the lobby size from 2v2v2v2 to 2v2v2v2v2v2v2v2 (16 players)

Prismatic Item tier introduced Distributed like augments

Anvils introduced Randomized items based on Anvil type

New Map: Koi Pond

No ranked ladder until version 4.10

Improvements and adjustments to new player experience

Challenges are introduced

Arena Champion Balance Changes

Ahri

W bonus decaying movement speed: 40% ⇒ 50%

W base magic damage: 50/75/100/125/150 ⇒ 70/95/120/145/170

E cooldown: 12 ⇒ 10 seconds

R recasts on kill: 1 ⇒ 2

Azir

Bonus Health: 0 ⇒ 0-187 (levels 1-18)

Q Cooldown: 14/12/10/8/6 ⇒ 12/10.5/9/7.5/6

W Damage: 0-77 (based on level) (+ 50/67/84/101/118) (+55% AP) ⇒ 0-77 (based on level) (+ 55/72/89/106/123) (+55% AP)

E Cooldown: 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 ⇒ 18/17/16/15/14 seconds

Gnar

Bonus Health: 0 ⇒ 0-357 (levels 1-18)

Passive “Tired” duration: 15 ⇒ 8 seconds

Q Cooldown: 20/17.5/15/12.5/10 ⇒ 18/16/14/12/10 seconds

Q Base Damage: 5/45/85/125/165 ⇒ 20/65/110/155/200

W decaying movement speed duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds

Karthus

Bonus Health: 0 ⇒ 0-314 (levels 1-18)

Q Magic Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+35% AP) ⇒ 60/80/100/120/140 (+45% AP) (Note: This is still doubled when hitting a single target.)

W Cooldown: 15 ⇒ 12 seconds

R Cooldown: 200/180/160 ⇒ 60 seconds

Lux

Passive AP Ratio: 45% ⇒ 50%

E Slow: 25/30/35/40/45% ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60%

R Cooldown: Cooldown: 60/50/40 ⇒ 30 seconds

Shen

Bonus Health: 0 ⇒ 0-187 (levels 1-18)

R Cooldown: 200/180/160 ⇒ 60 seconds

Vex

Bonus Health: 0 ⇒ 0-612 (levels 1-18)

W Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+70% AP) ⇒ 90/135/180/225/270 (+80% AP)

W Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 ⇒ 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

E Cooldown: 13 ⇒ 10 seconds

E Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% ⇒ 40/45/50/55/60%

Xerath

Bonus Health: 0-255 ⇒ 0-493 (levels 1-18)

W Damage: 60/95/130/165/200 (+60% AP) ⇒ 90/125/160/195/230 (+60% AP)

W Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 ⇒ 10 seconds

R Cooldown: 130/115/100 ⇒ 50 seconds

Ziggs

Bonus Health (levels 1-18): 0-255 ⇒ 0-493

Q Cooldown: 6/5.5/5/4.5/4 ⇒ 4 seconds

W Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 ⇒ 12/11/10/9/8 seconds

R Base Damage: 250/400/550 ⇒ 300/450/600

ARAM Balance Changes

Nerfs

Hwei: Ability Haste: 20 ⇒ 10

Nami: Healing Received: 95% ⇒ 90%; Damage Dealt: 100% ⇒ 95%

Smolder: Ability Haste: 0 ⇒ -10; Damage Taken: 100% ⇒ 105%

Item Adjustments

Hubris: Passive: 10 + (1*statues) AD, Buff duration 45 seconds (all users) ⇒ 15 + (2*statues) AD, Buff duration 90 seconds (melee users), 10 + (1*statues) AD, Buff duration 45 seconds (ranged users) (Note: This passive change will also be inherited by the Ornn upgrade, Ataraxia.)

Champion Selection Radii Changes

Selection Radius

Alistar: 145 ⇒ 140

Aurelion Sol: 165 ⇒ 150

Azir: 88 ⇒ 120

Bard: 88 ⇒ 130

Blitzcrank: 165 ⇒ 140

Brand: 65 ⇒ 120

Braum: 100 ⇒ 130

Briar: 111 ⇒ 120

Darius: 125 ⇒ 120

Diana: 75 ⇒ 120

Gangplank: 85 ⇒ 120

Garen: 75 ⇒ 120

Gragas: 155 ⇒ 140

Jayce: 75 ⇒ 120

K’Sante: 102 ⇒ 140

Leona: 75 ⇒ 120

Lissandra: 88 ⇒ 120

Malzahar: 88 ⇒ 120

Malzahar: 88 ⇒ 120

Mega Gnar: 180 ⇒ 140

Naafiri: 111 ⇒ 120

Neeko: 90 ⇒ 120

Nilah: 75 ⇒ 120

Poppy: 95 ⇒ 100

Rengar: 70 ⇒ 120

Rumble: 165 ⇒ 140

Veigar: 93 ⇒ 100

Vel’Koz: 88 ⇒ 120

Viktor: 160 ⇒ 120

Warwick: 111 ⇒ 120

Xerath: 88 ⇒ 120

Yasuo: 75 ⇒ 120

Yone: 75 ⇒ 120

Yuumi: 120 ⇒ 100

Zac: 90 ⇒ 140

Zoe: 120 ⇒ 100

Gameplay Collision Radius

Aurelion Sol: 65 ⇒ 80 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 35.)

Briar: 55 ⇒ 65 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 35.)

Darius: 80 ⇒ 65 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 26.)

K’Sante: 65 ⇒ 80. Pathfinding radius: 35 ⇒ 50

Lulu: 65 ⇒ 55 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 30.)

Milio: 65 ⇒ 55. Pathfinding radius: 35 ⇒ 30

Naafiri: 55 ⇒ 65 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 35.)

Vex: 65 ⇒ 55. Pathfinding radius: 35 ⇒ 30

Warwick: 55 ⇒ 65 (Note: Pathfinding radius unchanged at 35.)

Yuumi: 65 ⇒ 55. Pathfinding radius: 35 ⇒ 30

Zoe: 65 ⇒ 55. Pathfinding radius: 35 ⇒ 30

Lee Sin ASU

The Lee Sin ASU makes its way to League of Legends with version 14.9. Changes to his rig, animations, audio, and skin quality are now live. Traditional Lee Sin and Dragon Fist Lee Sin have both received RP price increases (one tier). Additionally, three legacy skins make a return for 2 weeks:

SKT T1 Lee Sin

Playmaker Lee Sin

FPX Lee Sin

This ASU also introduces Prestige Nightbringer Lee Sin back to the Mythic Shop.

League of Legends 14.9 Bugfixes and QoL Changes

QoL Changes

Fiora’s E now defaults to the highest damage effect between Sundered Sky and her E2 when Sundered Sky and E2 are both active at the same time.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused buying and selling / refunding the jungle item immediately to give reduced XP from lane minions for the rest of the game.

Fixed a bug that caused Master Yi’s double strike to consume Hail of Blades stacks.

Fixed a bug that caused Graves’ auto attacks to not utilize Sundered Sky.

Fixed a bug that caused Aatrox’s W chains to deal damage after the target had left the applicable zone.

Fixed a bug that caused Kled’s W to not apply spell effects on the fourth hit.

Fixed a bug that caused Yone to gain a charge on his Q if the target had dodged the spell.

Fixed a bug that caused Gwen W to not factor in AP from conversions or adaptive force when calculating the armor and magic resistance buff.

Fixed a bug that caused Sylas to not gain a charge of Essence Rush on takedown when he had stolen Ahri's ultimate.

Fixed a bug that caused Rengar to lose the reduced cooldown from Navori Quickblades after exiting his empowered state.

Fixed a bug that caused Knight’s Vow’s VFX to be visible to the enemy team.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner to be able to refresh his Q buff duration by hitting wards or plants.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner to be able to take Hexgates while using his Impale.

Fixed a bug that caused Nocturne’s Passive VFX to persist if the passive came off of cooldown while he was Polymorphed by Lulu.

Fixed a bug that caused Illaoi’s E to make Briar’s R to last indefinitely.

Fixed a bug that caused Neeko recasting W to move her clone to count as a spell cast towards abilities such as Kassadin’s E stacks.

Fixed a bug that caused Sylas hijacking Taliyah’s R, mid-cast, to give Sylas only the recast option of the ability.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s Impale to make him briefly invisible inside of bushes.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s E to sometimes make both Skarner and enemies being moved through a bush to briefly disappear.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s E to not proc Fiora’s W, meaning she couldn’t stun enemies after parrying.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s E to be unable to stun an enemy if the wall he moved them into was too thin.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s E to stop if the targeted champion was hit by CC while having a spellshield.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s E to cause unnatural camera movement if grabbing an enemy from the other side of a wall.

Fixed a bug that caused Smolder’s ultimate ability icon to show as available after casting it.

Fixed a bug that caused Lux’s E and Xerath’s W to fail to detect enemies when cast into certain walls.

Fixed a bug that caused several issues with Sandscourage Skarner’s SFX.

Fixed a bug that caused Skarner’s exit wall SFX to play later than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Mikael’s Blessing to not Cleanse Renata’s R from allied champions.

Worldbreaker Malzahar’s Nether Grasp (R) VFX now fires from his mouth as intended.

Arclight Brand’s Blaze (P) VFX no longer renders over impassable terrain.

Apocalyptic / Vandal / Arclight / Eternal Dragon Brand's Blaze (P) no longer causes red pixel VFX to appear when enemies are affected while Players hover cursor over.

Immortal Journey Kayle now has a unique HUD portrait splash art at pre-level 11.

That's all for the patch notes for League of Legends version 14.9, including information about the Lee Sin ASU, Arena, and more. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.