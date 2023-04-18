Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

If Torrey Craig Phoenix Suns are trying to fire up Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, they’re doing a pretty good job of it.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers to a Game 1 win with 38 points, five rebounds, and five assist son 13-of-24 shooting from the field. It was a typical performance for, ‘Playoff Kawhi,’ who has built his legend as one of the greatest playoff performance in recent history.

Heading into Tuesday’s Game 2 between the Clippers and Suns will either tie the series up at one game apiece heading to Los Angeles or see the Clippers take a 2-0 lead with a chance to sweep Phoenix at home.

Torrey Craig spoke with members of the media at Suns practice Monday, where he addressed a number of topics regarding the series. When asked about how the team defended Kawhi Leonard, Craig had an interesting response.

“Looking back on it, he made a lot of tough shots,” Torrey Craig said of Kawhi Leonard. “A lot of tough shots. Got away with a couple travels. But nah, he’s a great player. Just contesting him is not good enough. Just like our guys that we have. Just elite shot making. I think with him, we just have to limit his catches, make it tough for him, and make the other guys try to make plays.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Looking back on it, he made a lot of tough shots. A lot of tough shots. Got away with a couple travels. But nah, he's a great player. Just contesting him is not good enough." Torrey Craig on defending Kawhi Leonard in Game 1. pic.twitter.com/Duv3Q3IhmI — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 17, 2023

Kawhi Leonard seemingly got better as Game 1 went along, scoring seven points in the first quarter, six in the second, 12 in the third, and 13 in the fourth.

“I mean, the points you score doesn’t mean that you figured out how they guard you,” Leonard said. “But I mean just being aggressive all game pretty much. Trying to win. Shots fell for me. You know, we continued to play well.”

“He was great,” Tyronn Lue added. “Seen some things tonight that we can take advantage of, and so we have got to make sure that we can lock into. I thought he did a good job of getting to his spots, taking what the defense gives him, did he double team, making the right pass and right play, but he did a good job just getting to his spots to the paint.”

Game 2 between the Suns and Clippers will be Tuesday at 10PM PST on TNT and Bally Sports.