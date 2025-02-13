Darius Garland's net worth in 2025 is $12 million. Garland is a starting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is a two-time NBA All-Star. Here is a closer look at Darius Garland's net worth in 2025.

What is Darius Garland's net worth in 2025?: $12 million (estimate)

Darius Garland's net worth in 2025 is about $12 million. This is according to several sources, including CAKnowledge.

Darius Garland was born on Jan. 26, 2000, in Gary, Ind. He attended Brentwood Academy. At the high school level as a senior, Garland averaged 27.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

For his efforts, Garland was named Tennessee Mr. Basketball three times. Moreover, he also collected several accolades, including the 2017-18 Tennessee Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year and becoming a McDonald's All-American.

Darius Garland's very short college career

Coming out of high school, Garland was a five-star prospect, according to ESPN. As a blue-chip prospect, Garland received several offers from various college basketball programs. These prestigious colleges included UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Duke and Vanderbilt. Garland eventually committed to Vanderbilt.

Due to a left meniscus knee injury, Garland played only five games in his college basketball career while also being a one-and-done prospect for the Commodores. In his lone season at Vanderbilt, Garland averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 54 percent from the field overall and 48 percent from beyond the arc.

Darius Garland is drafted by the Cavaliers

Despite playing in only five college games, Garland decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Garland in the first round with the fifth overall pick.

Shortly after, Garland signed a four-year rookie deal worth $29 million with the Cavaliers, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Garland averaged 12.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from the field overall as the starting guard.

A season later, Garland further improved his numbers. He put up 17.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per outing while shooting 45 percent from the floor. For his improved production, the Cavs' first-round draft pick was in the Top 10 for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

In the 2021-22 season, Garland registered the best season of his young NBA career. He averaged a career-high 21.7 points and 8.6 assists, to go along with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. For his efforts, Garland was selected to play in the 2022 All-Star Game. Moreover, the 6-foot-1 guard also finished third for the 2022 Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Darius Garland signs contract extension with the Cavaliers

After a breakout season with the Cavs, the organization rewarded the first-round draft pick with a five-year contract extension worth $193 million, according to a report by ESPN. The deal also has the potential to balloon up to $231 million, thanks to bonuses and incentives.

Fresh from signing a lucrative contract extension, Garland continued his fine play for the Cavs. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game on 46 percent shooting and a career-high 41 percent from beyond the arc.

But more importantly, Garland was part of the Cavs squad that ended its playoff absence since 2018. After clinching fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record, the Cavaliers made their first postseason appearance since LeBron James' departure.

In the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per outing while shooting 44 percent from the field overall. However, his efforts were spoiled by the New York Knicks. Julius Randle and the Knicks went on to finish off the Cavaliers in five games.

In the 2023-24 season, Garland had another decent year. He averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 45 percent from the field overall and 36 percent on 3-pointers. The Cavaliers finished third in the East and defeated the Orlando Magic in seven games in the first round before losing to the New York Knicks in the second round in five games.

So far in 2024-25, Garland is averaging 21.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game to lead the Cavs to the best record in the East. Garland also was recently named to his second All-Star team.

Darius Garland's endorsement deals and investments

Given Garland's role in the Cavaliers' rise to relevancy, it isn't surprising that the All-Star guard has garnered some attention. He originally signed a shoe deal with Nike prior to his rookie season. But in late 2023, the Cavs guard ended his partnership with Nike.

Garland decided to sign a long-term endorsement deal with growing sports brand New Balance based on a report by Footwear News. However, terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.

While Garland has been flourishing with the Cavaliers, that hasn't stopped the All-Star guard from thinking about life after basketball. Based on a report by Nation's Restaurant News, the Cavaliers star made an investment in rising restaurant chain Hot Chicken Takeover. However specific details of the investment weren't disclosed to the public.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Darius Garland's net worth in 2025?