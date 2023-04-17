Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

The Phoenix Suns and guard Devin Booker are a trendy pick to make it to the NBA Finals out of the Western Conference, but if the Los Angeles Clippers have anything to say about it, the path won’t be an easy one to take.

Sunday night in Phoenix, the Clippers defeated the Suns, 115-110, in the opener of their first round playoff series. One of the crucial plays down the stretch of the game was a blocked shot on Booker by Los Angeles guard Russell Westbrook, a play that solidified the victory for the Clippers.

After the game, Devin Booker provided a reality check to the people who felt the Suns were unbeatable, in an exchange with reporters captured by ESPN.

“We understand it is not going to be easy,” Booker said. “It gets harder from here. Thinking back to my first (playoffs), every loss is the worst thing ever and every win you are going to win the rest of them. That’s just how the playoffs go.”

In the aftermath of any game in sports these days, there’s a rush to judge what a certain result means for the future. The NBA Playoffs are a marathon, not a sprint, and there are many teams who have won a series after losing the first game.

Booker understands there are peaks and valleys during a journey, and if he, the other Suns players or their fans needed a reminder of that, Los Angeles will be there to remind them.

Game 1 looks like an indication it’s time to buckle up and enjoy the ride.