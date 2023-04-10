The final day of 2022-23 NBA regular season looked a bit like the boxing card for a pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, as multiple players got into scuff-ups with teammates.

Los Angeles Clippers playmakers Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland were two such players.

In the video below, Plumlee is having an animated discussion with Hyland, a second-year player that the Clippers acquired in a four-player trade at the Feb. 9 deadline.

Taking offense with how Plumlee approached him, Bones (6-foot-3) can be seen shoving the 6-foot-11 veteran big man. Teammates and coaches — namely veteran wing Norman Powell — worked to separate them and calm them down.

Now Mason Plumlee vs. Bones Hyland. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Mz660QUFAq — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 9, 2023

Sparked by a defensive breakdown the team had prior to heading over to the bench, this melee clip is much milder than the one involving Minnesota Timberwolves veterans Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In fact, Clippers head coach Ty Lue responded with light humor when asked about the situation, per Farbod Esnaashari of SI’s FanNation.

“If you ain’t getting it right, fight then,” Lue said. “After that, we took off and played better. Maybe we should do it more often. They worked it out, everything is good.”

The Clippers, who were down by four points entering the fourth quarter at that point, eventually won the game by five points.

Hyland finished with 11 points (on 5-11 shooting from the field) and a pair of assists in 18 minutes. In the fourth quarter, he went 1-3 from the field, tallying two points and an assist.

Plumlee finished his night with nine points, four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. He scored six of his points in the fourth quarter, going 3-4 from the field.