Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

It’s the last day of the NBA’s regular season, a time when teams should be fine tuning themselves for a playoff push. What’s being witnessed instead are occasions where temperatures are running hot, and the Los Angeles Clippers are catching the fever in the form of a scuffle between teammates Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee.

The scuffle between Hyland and Plumlee follows a clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves’ duo of Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson, another scrum that saw Gobert punch Anderson before teammates stepped in and separated the two.

Here’s the moment where Bones Hyland and Plumlee got into it, which is captured by the ClutchPoints Twitter page.

Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee appeared to get into a heated exchange on the Clippers bench at the end of the 3rd quarter 😬pic.twitter.com/GOXxmNJIrh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s no telling what happened to cause the disagreement between Hyland and Plumlee, but it appears there was a breakdown on the defensive end at the waning moments of the third quarter. Plumlee could be seen getting in Hyland’s face before the latter pushed him away.

The Clippers were playing the Phoenix Suns in the regular season finale, the same team they will see in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs in the 4 vs. 5 matchup. Los Angeles was trying to make sure they stayed in the fifth position with a victory, which they got by a score of 119-114.

It’s not uncommon to see players get into it during the course of game action. Disagreements happen all the time, and things can look worse than they really are when the eye in the sky catches the moment of discourse.

For the Clippers’ sake, let’s hope the Hyland-Plumlee scuffle isn’t something that bubbles over to the playoffs.