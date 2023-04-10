Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Paul George is actively working hard to return to the Los Angeles Clippers lineup, with the hopes of a deep playoff run hanging in the balance. While the eight-time NBA All-Star is still shelved, he’s certainly hoping to return soon enough to help the Clippers in their upcoming playoff series against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers and Suns are set to tip off their first-round series on Sunday, April 16th. George will not be ready to play in Game 1 and a return at some point in the series still feels bullish to predict.

During the latest episode of his new show, ‘Podcast P with Paul George,’ Paul George says he’s making good progress as he undergoes rehab and therapy on the injured knee.

“The leg is good man, I’m making progress,” Paul George said on the podcast. “You know how it was when we first was shooting; that was two crutches, then I went to one crutch, and now no crutch. I’m crutches. Better brace.

“I don’t know how soon. But nah man, I’ve been feeling better. I’ve been working my butt off. I’ve been grinding literally every day. Six days out of the week I’m training, I’m doing rehab. So I’m gonna give it every chance I got. It’s coming down to the wire.”

Paul George watched his first Clippers game with the team from the bench on Sunday, the team’s home finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Paul George has arrived for Clippers-Blazers without crutches, but with a brace on his right knee. This is PG’s first game since suffering his knee injury vs. OKC. pic.twitter.com/BPzDmYRSAq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 8, 2023

He underwent a pregame workout, but it was mostly focused on his upper body.

“I’m up at 9 o’ clock, therapy at 10 AM, getting out of there at like 1 or 2 o’ clock,” George added. “Like I’m literally in there for three-to-four hours training. I’m doing iso stuff, kind of keeping the quad strong, stim stuff where they’re massaging it. I’m getting flexion where they’re bending [the knee] and trying to get that motion and that strength back. I’m lifting, cardio, cold tub, hot tub, literally everything. I’m doing it like an old man, but I’m getting there.”

Paul George didn’t travel with the team to Phoenix for their finale against the Kevin Durant-less Suns.

George suffered the right knee sprain on March 21st against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He jumped for a defensive rebound with just over four minutes remaining in the game between the Clippers and Thunder. He grabbed the rebound, but Dort came in swinging for the ball, missing, and making contact with George’s leg from the front as it hit the ground. George’s leg hyperextended in a somewhat gruesome fashion, sending him immediately to the floor in pain.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

“I don’t think what he did was malicious, he wasn’t trying to hurt me,” George explained on his podcast. “He was just trying to play hard. He can get wild at times, but he’s a hard worker, plays hard and was trying to get extra possessions. I don’t knock him for competing. It was just a freak accident.”

Paul George finishes off by adding he’s not sure he’ll be able to return to the Clippers lineup with the playoffs now right around the corner.

George finished the 2022-23 regular season averaging 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range in 56 appearances for the Clippers.