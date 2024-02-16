Was Ty Lue right about the referees?

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has been fined $35,000 for his public criticism of the officiating and for questioning the integrity of game officials after Wednesday night's victory against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced on Friday.

After Mason Plumlee and Brandin Podziemski came face-to-face with one another, causing an minor altercation on the court between the Clippers and Warriors, Lue was seen on the sideline barking at the officials. While it is unknown what exactly he said, the referees had enough of the coach's comments and sent Lue to the locker room early. Clippers star James Harden had to step in and hold Lue back from confronting the officials and creating a worse situation following his ejection.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was ejected after picking up his 2nd technical foul of the 4th quarter 😳pic.twitter.com/YK5tToy0bj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 15, 2024

The Clippers, who trailed by nine points with just over nine minutes to go at this point, rallied from behind to pull out a gutsy 130-125 road win ahead of the All-Star break. Immediately following the victory, Lue came storming out of the locker room to greet his team in the tunnel. While doing so, Lue mocked the officials.

“Where the refs at now? Cheating a**. That's all they be doing,” Lue yelled after the game, via HoopJab. “Where James at? The referee, I want to kick him in the mouth.”

Lue, who was clearly frustrated with the way his ejection was handled by the officials, was reprimanded by the league on Friday. His punishment and fine was likely increased due to his postgame comments in tunnel.

The Clippers find themselves 36-17 overall at the All-Star break, just two games behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the Western Conference.