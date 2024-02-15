Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue couldn't be more proud of his team after their epic 130-125 victory over the Warriors.

The overall vibe around the Los Angeles Clippers franchise heading into their Wednesday clash against the Golden State Warriors did not feel good. They were going to be without Kawhi Leonard, who is nursing an adductor injury, and then to make matters worse, the team sent PJ Tucker and Bones Hyland home, two players who have fallen out of head coach Tyronn Lue's rotation.

However, the Clippers quickly turned their fortunes around with a major statement after pulling off an epic comeback victory against the Warriors on the road, 130-125. The Clippers had to overcome plenty just to get across the finish line as the victors. They had to weather an ejection from Lue, who was irate about watching a series of calls go against his team, and then to top it all off, Paul George had to sit the final few minutes of the game after fouling out.

It was a testament to the Clippers' heart that they were able to pull this victory out, which is why Tyronn Lue couldn't be more proud of his team's work. Lue, in the immediate aftermath of their win against the Warriors, came into the Chase Center tunnel and gave a high-five to every member of the team that was heading into the locker room.

“Way to have my back!” Lue repeatedly yelled.

Via Law Murray of The Athletic:

Clippers 130, Warriors 125 All-Star break underway pic.twitter.com/WDXl2T80fg — Law Murray ❤️‍🔥 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 15, 2024

The Clippers will definitely be celebrating this victory more than your typical regular season win, especially when this means that they'll be heading into the All-Star weekend on a high instead of snowballing off their bad loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the week. Moreover, they were down for most of the game; they, however, strung together a few three-point baskets when it mattered most, with Norman Powell and Amir Coffey forming a deadly wing duo for the team amid Kawhi Leonard's absence and Paul George's foul trouble.

This win also allows the Clippers to keep in pace with the big boys of the Western Conference in the hunt for the one-seed; given how razor-thin the margins are out in the West, homecourt advantage may end up making all the difference for Tyronn Lue and his men.