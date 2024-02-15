Ty Lue got mad

It takes a lot for a coach to get out of the bench and get into an official's ear. However, it has happened a lot this year because of bizarre officiating. It happened yet again when the Los Angeles Clippers faced Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors. Tempers were high in the clutch as Ty Lue was about to storm a referee. Thankfully, James Harden got in the way before anything bad could happen.

Ty Lue was ready to shout and scrap with the referee in the final minutes of their game against the Warriors. While he was stopped by James Harden, it still merited an ejection which left the Clippers without their head play-caller in the clutch.

Ty Lue was NOT happy 😅 pic.twitter.com/mfVemgL3H6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 15, 2024

Lue got in on the action and also let his emotions get the best of him. This netted the Clippers head honcho his second technical foul which meant that he was ejected from the game. The team looked frustrated but is starting to rally back into the game as they take the lead over the Stephen Curry-led Warriors in the clutch.

Immediately after that, the game got intense again. Mason Plumlee and Brandon Podziemski were fighting for a rebound. The Clipper's big man jumped a couple of times after not getting control of the ball in the air. He lost the battle to the Warriors guard but did not give up and tried to punch the ball out of his hands. Instead, Podziemski got hit. He would then fall onto the ground which caused the referees to call a Flagrant 1 foul on Plumlee.

This game is not for the faint of heart.